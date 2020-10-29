Vic's Rib Cage

The Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed Vic’s Rib Cage as its newest member on Monday, Oct. 26. Located inside Nordic Brewing Company on Monticello, the restaurant is owned by Victor Florell, the son of former Monticello business owner Vance Florell. Victor took over his father’s rib business a few years ago. This past summer he has been running his rib business out of his food truck in the parking lot behind Nordic Brewing. Victor has moved the business inside the brewery where he can run his business all year-round.

 

Load comments