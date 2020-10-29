The Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed Vic’s Rib Cage as its newest member on Monday, Oct. 26. Located inside Nordic Brewing Company on Monticello, the restaurant is owned by Victor Florell, the son of former Monticello business owner Vance Florell. Victor took over his father’s rib business a few years ago. This past summer he has been running his rib business out of his food truck in the parking lot behind Nordic Brewing. Victor has moved the business inside the brewery where he can run his business all year-round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.