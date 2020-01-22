Emagine Entertainment invites you to watch the Big Game on the Big Screen for free on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the movie theater in Monticello.

Doors open at 4:30pm.

Select Emagine Theatres will offer Food and Drink Specials. There’s no better place to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the championship than on Emagine’s large screens!

Seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

 

