Governor Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 21-18 implementing a temporary nighttime curfew to help keep the peace in Brooklyn Center and surrounding communities.
“Daunte Wright’s death is a tragedy. We’re committed to ensuring Minnesotans can safely exercise their right to make their voices heard and demand change,” said Governor Walz. “We will not allow anyone to exploit this tragedy. If you try to use this tragedy to harm our communities, you will be arrested. By helping distinguish peaceful protestors from those who wish to perpetuate violence, this curfew is a preventative step to keep our cities safe tonight.”
The temporary curfew is scheduled from 7:00 PM tonight through 6:00 AM Tuesday morning. During the curfew, no one may travel on Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Dakota County streets or public places, except for first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, people traveling to or from religious services, and people experiencing homelessness.
Curfews may not be limited to Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey, or Dakota Counties. Mayors across the state can issue their own curfews. All residents of the impacted counties are urged to voluntarily comply. Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.
State law enforcement resources will assist local law enforcement in enforcing the curfew and maintaining safety.
The Governor also signed Executive Order 21-17 declaring a Peacetime Emergency in the seven-county metro area of Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, and Washington counties and ordered state agencies to assist local units of government as they respond to and recover from this emergency.
Executive Order 21-17 is effective immediately. Executive Order 21-18 is effective immediately upon approval by the Executive Council, which is made up of Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.