Dean, 15, has a great sense of humor and likes to be the center of attention. He loves to dance and enjoys spending time outdoors, watching shows like “Family Guy,” going to drive-in movie theaters and listening to all types of music, especially rap.
Dean really likes animals and would enjoy living on a hobby farm. Some of his favorite foods are Chinese, pasta and seafood. Dean needs a family who can provide structure and predictability. It would be best if he were the youngest child in the home. Following adoption, Dean would need to maintain contact with his older sister as well as his birth mother.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
