Snow Plow Name
MnDOT

Voting is now open for the 2022–23 “Name a Snowplow” contest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today. The top eight vote-getters will become MnDOT snowplow names – one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.

Minnesotans can see all the finalist names and vote now at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow. Voting will be open through Friday, Feb. 3. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

