Voters in the Monticello and Big Lake areas will be heading to the polls next Tuesday, Nov. 3.
And while voters have been voting by mail in record numbers this election season, a big turnout is expected at the local polls.
In Monticello, voters will be casting their ballots at two polling places. Precinct 1 voters will cast their ballots in the gymnasium of the Monticello Community Center. Precint 2 voters will cast their ballots at resurrection Lutheran Church. In Big Lake, there are three polling places. Precinct 1 voters will cast their ballots at Big Lake City Hall and Precinct 2 voters will head to the City’s Public Works facility to cast their votes. Meanwhile, Precinct 3 voters will cast ballots at Saron Lutheran Church.
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Because polls close after the Monticello Times goes to press, election results will not be in the Nov. 5 edition of the newspaper. They will appear in the November 12 edition.
However, regularly updated election results will be available throughout the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 3 on the newspaper’s website, www.monticellotimes.com.
Below is the field of candidates for local races for the Nov. 3 election. Candidate questionnaires were published in the Times in late September and throughout October. Those candidate questionnaires can also be found online at www.monticellotimes.com.
Monticello City Council (2 seats): incumbent Jim Davidson, Brian Hudgins, Dustin Stahlback, Sam Murdoff and Aaron Glanz.
Monticello Mayor: Councilmember Lloyd Hilgart, running unopposed.
Monticello School Board (3 seats) : incumbant Jeff Hegle, Jamie Sieben and Kathy Ziebarth.
Wright County Board, District 2: Incumbent Darek Vetsch and Tom Perrault.
Minnesota House, District 29B: Incumbent Marion O’Neill (R) and Joe Rosh (D)
Minnesota Senate, District 29: Incumbent Bruce Anderson (R), Chris Brazelton (D) and Grassroots Legalize Cannabis candidate, Mary Murphy.
Silver Creek Township Board: No candidate filed for Seat 1 on the township board. Sandy Forsman filed for Seat 4 and Michael Ludenia filed for Seat 5.
Big Lake City Council- Regular Election (2 seats): Alan Heidemann, Sam Hanson and Paul Seefeld.
Big Lake City Council- Special Election (1 seat): Ketti Green and Ken Halvorson
Big Lake Mayor: Incumbent Mike Wallen and Councilmember Paul Knier.
Big Lake School Board (3 seats): Incumbents Tony Scales and Amber Sixberry and Katelyn Anne Bland, Lori Kampa and Barbara Chaffee.
Minnesota House, District 30A: Incumbent Paul Novotny (R) and Chad Hobot (D).
Minnesota Senate, District 30: Incumbent Mary Kiffmeyer (R) and Diane Nguyen (D).
Big Lake Township Board: Dean Brenteson and Eric Rosa have filed for Seat 1, and Bruce Aubol for Seat 3 while Mark Hedstrom and Judy Wilts have filed for the special election for Seat 4 supervisor.
Federal and state offices, including U.S. President, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives will also be on the ballot.
