All volunteer shifts have been canceled at the Monticello Help Center as the local food shelf works to meet social distancing guidelines.
"In our small space, it is nearly impossible to maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirements recommended by the CDC," Help Center director Lars Carlson said in a statement to Help Center volunteers.
As the Help Center announced last week, the clothing center portion of the Help Center will remain closed and will not accept donations.
The Help Center's food shelf operations will continue its hours of operation and pre-packed food approach with food distribution information gathered at the point of a client's appointment-setting procedure.
At the time of a client's appointment, they will park their cars in front of the Help Center and food will be delivered to them without the client entering the Help Center building.
The food rescue program, under which large retailers donate fresh food near the end of its shelf lives, will cease immediately until further notice.
In addition, the Help Center will not be accepting food donations at this time.
"If you've done a food drive or have donations to give, we ask that you hold on to them until a safer time to bring them," Carlson said.
The Mobile Food Shelf will continue with it's non-contact approach.
Monetary donations may be sent to:
Monticello Help Center
P.O. Box 1220
Monticello, MN 55362
