One of my favorite events is coming up fast!  Monticello Senior Center volunteers will be honored at the center on Monday, April 17.  The theme we are using is, “Our Volunteers are THE BEST!”  If you volunteered in any capacity for the center in 2022, we want you to attend and your spouse is welcome too!  Invitations will be distributed.  The noon dinner will be provided by Style Catering, followed by a short program, entertainment, and prize drawings.  Please sign up for this event by April 13, 763-295-2000.  Monticello Senior Center volunteers really are THE BEST!

Volunteers help with basically everything at our senior center, including fundraisers.  We will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.  This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee.  It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon.  The cost is $9 in advance ($10 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free.  Tickets are available now in the senior center.  

