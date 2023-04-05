One of my favorite events is coming up fast! Monticello Senior Center volunteers will be honored at the center on Monday, April 17. The theme we are using is, “Our Volunteers are THE BEST!” If you volunteered in any capacity for the center in 2022, we want you to attend and your spouse is welcome too! Invitations will be distributed. The noon dinner will be provided by Style Catering, followed by a short program, entertainment, and prize drawings. Please sign up for this event by April 13, 763-295-2000. Monticello Senior Center volunteers really are THE BEST!
Volunteers help with basically everything at our senior center, including fundraisers. We will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $9 in advance ($10 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center.
This is the last week I can mention the free tax assistance service available at our center, as the last day it will be offered is on April 13. Low to moderate-income people of all ages can get their taxes prepared at the center free of charge. Appointments are required and we still have a limited number available. Bring with you to your appointment a copy of your last return, picture ID, Social Security card, W2’s, 1099’s, SSA-1099 forms and other income and/or tax documents for 2022 and rent receipts (CRP) for 2022 or property tax statements for 2022 and 2023. Be sure to organize your information before your appointment.
April 13 is the date that our River City Riders bike group will meet to plan this season’s trail rides. Come to the center at 9 a.m. on the 13th to give your input or just to find out more about this very active group. They had many great rides last year and I am certain they will again this year. You do not have to sign up in advance to attend this meeting.
The senior center Book Club will meet on Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. The book, Every Note Played, by Lisa Genova, will be discussed. Participants will also pick up the next book the group will be reading. You do not have to sign up advance to attend.
You have the opportunity to get your blood pressure checked monthly at the senior center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be here on Tuesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this valuable service.
If you are a caregiver, I really encourage you to attend the senior center’s Caregiver Support Group. This group meets monthly and is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and you do not have to register in advance. If you are caring for someone near or from afar, you will benefit from this group which offers both support and education.
We have another event for caregivers coming up. Caregivers and their loved ones are encouraged to attend the next Memory Café that will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael. We hope you can join us as guest activity facilitators from Wright County Extension Master Gardeners lead us through a fun project. There is no charge to attend and you are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling the Crow River Senior Center at 763-497-8900. Caregivers have the option to attend a concurrent caregiver support group.
Gary Bimson was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Robert Thelen came in second place and Cheryl Thelen third. The last euchre tournament winner was Harley Thompson. Ted Nelson came in second place and Loren Heckmann third.
I hope you all have a very happy Easter and are able to spend some time with family and friends.
