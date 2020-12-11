The undefeated starts of the U of M's men's hockey team (8-0) and the men's basketball team (6-0) have been sort of lost among the general public as the Minnesota Vikings have risen to the lofty record of 6-6 and gotten back into the playoff discussion after a scrambling 27-24 win last Sunday over hapless Jacksonville (1-11). The talk among a great many Minnesota sports fans is about the Vikings getting to .500 after a 1-5 start, not so much about the U of M teams.
The combined records of the five teams Minnesota lost in those first six games is 39-21 (.650) and I think that has been overlooked. The combined records of the five teams the Vikings have beaten in their last six games is is 24-36 (.400), and that includes a win over Green Bay (9-3) Maybe those records tell us all we need to know about a season record of 6-6. Still, if the defense had been better, the record could easily be 8-4 or 9-3, the defense failing miserably in those early losses, including two one-pointers.
As things stand today, two days before meeting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs (7-5) on Sunday, the defense has given up more points than 24 of the NFL's 30 teams, while the offenses is a decent 10th in points among the 30 teams. That lack of defense was never more evident than in the win over Jacksonville last Sunday when the Jags drove 75 yards to tie the score with 1:06 left in the game. The defense looked helpless.
Meanwhile, quarterback Kirk Cousins has been brilliant in the recent 5-1 run. He threw three touchdown passes last Sunday to end drives of 78, 75 and 90 yards, and the week before against Carolina he was nearly perfect in the fourth quarter (12 of 13) as the Vikings rallied to a one-point win. He has complied 71% of his passes in the last six games, thrown for 15 touchdowns (3 each in 4 of the games) with only 2 interceptions, and had more than 300 yards in each of the last three games. His quarterback rating for the fourth quarter leads the NFL. In the win over Carolina two weeks ago he completed 34 passes and, even without Adam Thielen, had four receivers with 7 catches each for 50 yards or more - that's only the second that has EVER happened in the NFL.
After the overtime win last Sunday if you listened the the KFAN call-in show, you'd think the Vikings had lost, fans and the show's hosts doing lots of criticizing. I see Tampa Bay is favored by about a touchdown for Sunday's game. The three opponents after that are Chicago, New Orleans and Detroit. The Vikings likely need to go 3-1 to make the playoffs. That makes the Tampa Bay game almost a must win. The Vikings shouldn't be in that predicament but the defense has put them there and it may be too much to overcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.