After the free fall by the Minnesota Vikings — three straight losses, a 2-4 record after getting into playoff position with a 6-6 record — there's little to be said about a team that has had, to say the least, a disappointing season. In this case, statistics don't lie. The defense gave up 583 yards, the most ever against the Vikings, in the 52-33 loss to New Orleans last Friday. The 264 rushing yards by the Saints was the most ever given up by Minnesota. New Orleans did not have to punt once in the game and the week before the Bears had to punt only once. The Saints had 20 plays of eight yards or more..
If those stats don't convince you, here's one for the ages. Going into Sunday's game there had been only eight teams in NFL history with a runner posting 1,500 yards or more in the same season as a quarterback throwing 30 or more touchdown passes. The Vikings became the ninth such team last Friday when Dalvin Cook finished the game with 1,557 yards rushing and Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes to give him 32 for the season. Here's the clinker in this story: Those eight other teams had at least 10 wins in their season. The Vikings have six.
Cousins, by the way, has thrown three touchdown passes in six of the last 10 games and, criticized for not running out of the pocket enough, has 97 yards in 14 carries (6.9 average) the past four games. All of that has come while getting hit more than any other NFL quarterback as the offensive line has struggled mightily.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota men's basketball team, three days apart, knocked off two Top 25 teams with good pedigrees, beating No. 4-ranked Iowa 102-95 in overtime after trailing by 7 points with only 44 seconds left in regulation, and then dominating No. 17 Michigan State here on Monday, 81-56. There are nine Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 25, Minnesota making its way into the rankings at No.21.
You can argue that Michigan State, even with a lopsided win over always-tough Duke earlier in the season, isn't as good as it usually is, although Coach Tom Izzo has a way of having his teams play their best at the end of the season. And you might argue that Iowa is overrated, and that Minnesota doesn't deserve its ranking despite a 9-1 record.
But beating those two teams, even with both games at Williams Arena, is quite a feat. This is written Thursday morning before a game at Wisconsin this afternoon against No. 6-ranked Wisconsin, the Badgers a 7 1/2-point favorite. It won't be a surprise if Wisconsin wins but it was a surprise, after a 27-point shellacking by No.15 Illinois earlier, for the Gophers to beat Iowa and Michigan State, In fact, after the surprise win over Iowa, and a surprise loss by Michigan State at home to Wisconsin before the Minnesota game, most figured Michigan State would come to Williams Arena ready to play and that Minnesota might be thinking about the win over Iowa. Instead, MSU was shackled by the Gopher defense, even though Minnesota had eight more turnovers than the Spartans. The Gophers have been a poor rebounding team, even during their relatively easy non-conference schedule, but they dominated Michigan State in that category.
Minnesota has eight straight games against ranked teams, including Ohio State (No. 25) on Sunday. Is the Big Ten as strong a conference as some say? Maybe not. But there are lots of good teams and even those in the lower half of the conference can beat any conference team on a given night. The next game after Ohio State is with Michigan, the only Big Ten team undefeated in conference play. It will be an interesting season. My expectations, perhaps unfairly, have gone up for the Gophers. These next three games should tell us a lot.
