If you are planning to travel this holiday weekend on I-94 between Maple Grove and St. Michael, check out our dashcam video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfjpZnvTSNs for a first-hand look of what to expect while driving through the westbound I-94 lane configuration.
As a reminder, the westbound lanes between the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove and Hwy 241 in St. Michael are separated. Motorists need to decide which lane to take before the I-94/494/694 interchange. The left lane is a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy 241. The two right lanes provide local access to exits at Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove Pkwy., Hwy 101 and Hwy 241.
