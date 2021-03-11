auxiliary book donation

Monticello Middle School media specialist Kari Green (left), accepts a donation of books from Monticello American Legion Auxiliary Member Lynne Dahl-Fleming (center), and Auxiliary President Mary Simondet (right). The series of three books called “War Stories” are written by Al Zdon, who interviewed Minnesota men and women who served in the military.  Monticello Middle School does a tribute to Veterans in November every year.  These books about Minnesota military men and women biographies from the Civil War until now will help the students learn about their service. The proceeds from purchasing these three books go to children and youth projects of the Minnesota American Legion. 

 

