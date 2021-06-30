Valor second in 200 meter to help boys highest ever team finish

It was a bright and sunny day on Saturday, June 19. Just a few miles away from Monticello High School, St. Michael-Albertville High School (STMA) hosted the Minnesota State Track and Field Championship. The boys meet started bright and early at 10 a.m. with warm-ups starting an hour earlier.
The Magic didn’t have to wait long to get its day started, Sam Valor and Brady Wright competed in their first event of the day with the 100 meter dash. Sam and Brady were the only two athletes from the same school to compete in the same event this year.
Both boys placed and made the podium for the 100. Sam took fourth finishing with a time of 10.87 seconds and Brady finished in seventh with a time of 10.97. In what was a great day for both runners, they began making All-State honors out the gate.
Head Track Coach David Wik was ecstatic with the boy’s performance, “just a tremendous race. To have two of the top seven fastest sprinters in the state on the same team is so very rare. They both ran sub 11 once again like they did at sections, this time into a slight headwind, so they both broke our old school record two weeks in a row.”
The next event for the Magic was the 4x200 relay, an event Monticello is historically good at. Brady Wright and Sam Valor were joined by Michael Schilling and Joe Hannah, with Sam holding down the fort as the anchor for the boys. They posted a season best time of 1:28.80, which was good enough for third place in the event behind runner-up St. Peter and State champion Farmington. Once again, Brady and Sam earned their second All-State honors keeping their excellent day going.
“Running sub 1:30 is a real landmark for excellence in this event and running sub 1:29 moves you into even more rare territory. Their 1:28.80 will rank them in the top 70 all-time in state history along with our 1:28.19 in 2016 (state champions) and 1:28.46 in 2017 (state fourth place),” said Wik.
In his last event of the day, Brady Wright ran in the 400 meter dash. To nobody’s surprise he finished his day once again on the podium. His time of 50.41 seconds placed him in eighth and his third All-State performance.
However, as pointed out by Coach Wik, Brady performed with less than ideal rest time before running the 400, “the tight schedule with the meet being a boys only meet took its toll and Brady did not have sufficient rest to recover from his previous two races. He ran a very gutty race to finish in eighth at 50.41, well off his season best of 49.33 which would have placed him in the top three.”
Last but not least for the boys, Sam Valor turned on the jets during the 200 meter dash, finishing as the State runner-up with a time of 22.20 seconds, just a few hundredths of a second behind the State champion. Just like his teammate Brady, it was Sam’s third time earning All-State honors with both athletes going three for three making All-State in their events.
“He ran a tremendous race out of lane nine to take second. He was so composed to execute a great race with all his competition positioned inside of him on the track. He just ran his best race ignoring the inside lanes and being the tremendous competitor he is, came within .07 (seconds) of the win,” added Wik.
Not to be forgotten, junior Anthony Staryszak was holding it down in the field events. Participating in the discus, Anthony launched the projectile 130 feet and nine inches. That was good for the second best distance a junior had on the day and 12th overall.
“Anthony Staryszak did not have the day we were hoping for in finishing 12th, but the state experience was valuable and deserving for Anthony. He earned a trip to state in his first year out for track, an amazing accomplishment in itself in such a technical event. He will be back better from the experience,” Wik said.
As a team, the boys finished in sixth place at State which is unofficially their best ever finish as a team. Not only that, it is believed that it was the first time ever Monticello has had an athlete, or in this case two, finish All-State in three different events the same year.
David Wik could not say enough good things about how his boys competed, “I believe Sam and Brady are the only Monticello track and field athletes to ever place top nine and be recognized as All-State in three events at a single state meet. It is completely appropriate that they achieve this accomplishment given their work ethic, competitiveness and talent. It was also appropriate that they led Monticello to its highest team place of sixth at the state meet. We are so proud of this accomplishment as this is the last year we will be in the “large” AA class at state, as next year track will have three classes and we will be in the middle class. We feel we represented Monticello well against all the biggest schools and best competition in our state.”
