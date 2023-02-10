When it comes to love stories, Steve and Janet Bromberg have hit theirs out of the park.
The Bromberg's story began in July of 1963 on a softball field in Norwood.
A 20-year-old pitcher was throwing fastballs on that summer night. She got the attention of the opposing coach from Glencoe- in more ways than one.
“It was love at first sight,” said Steve Bromberg.
While Janet may have caught Steve’s eye that night on the pitcher’s mound, it was a sight in his rear view mirror following the game that was the start of their 59-year relationship.
Steve was a 26-year-old sixth grade teacher in Glencoe who worked construction in the Twin Cities during the summer to supplement his income. He also coached a women’s softball team in Glencoe.
When the Glencoe-Young America softball game was over on that July 1963 night, Steve did what he normally did following a game.
He packed up his gear, hopped in his car, and headed east to the Twin Cities. He had to get up at about 6 a.m. each morning during the summer to get ready for work.
“I was driving out of Norwood,” said Steve, noting that all of a sudden he heard a sound from behind him.
“Honk. Honk. Honk. Honk.”
Janet was in the passenger seat of a car driven by another Young America softball player, and they were trying to get Steve’s attention.
The young women on the Young America softball team sensed that Janet had a liking for the opposing coach, so they set out to make a connection between their pitcher and coach.
Janet invited Steve to go out with her and her teammates for a customary post-game bite to eat.
“She got out of the car, got into mine, and led the way,” Steve recalled.
“Before the night was over, We had made a date for the next Friday,” he said.
Both Steve and Janet remember that first date.
It took place at the movie theater in Waconia, where a movie featuring World War II hero and actor Audie Murphy was showing on the big screen.
“Steve loved Audie Murphy and war movies,” Janet said.
Because teachers didn’t make a lot of money in those days, many of the couple’s early dates were at the movies, she said.
Two months later, in August of 1963, Steve and Janet were engaged to be married.
But the engagement didn’t come without a story of its own.
Steve says even though they had been dating for just two months, proposing was the right thing to do.
“I knew she was the right gal for me,” said Steve, noting that Janet had a personality that he absolutely loved. The two enjoyed spending time together and doing many of the same things.
Steve went to Gould’s Diamond and Jewelry, on main street in Glencoe.
After telling the jeweler he was in the market for an engagement ring, but didn’t know Janet’s ring size.
He described Janet as having short, fat fingers. The jeweler sized it perfectly!
Janet was walking home from the grocery store one August afternoon when Steve turned the table on her and approached her with the honking of the horn of his vehicle.
“I heard the honking and he asked me if I wanted a ride home,” Janet recalled.
But was the ride home a set-up? Just maybe, Steve said with a smile.
“I told her to open the glove compartment,” Steve recalled.
Inside the glove compartment was a box.
“You can take the box,” Steve told Janet.
Janet saw the box and because nervous. It was a big box. A box bigger than one would traditionally find a ring.
Janet’s first thought?
“Oh no, he got me a watch,” she said. “I didn’t wear watches and didn’t want a watch.”
So Janet didn’t open the box.
Janet and Steve arrived at Janet’s home where she proceeded to open the box in the company of her parents and two sisters.
Janet opened the box that she presumed contained a watch, and instead found a ring.
Janet said “yes” and the couple was married four months later in December.
“It probably wasn’t the best proposal, but it’s lasted 59-plus years,” Steve said.
Janet disagrees with Steve’s assessment of the proposal. She thinks it was perfect.
“I was surprised. I was happy. The ring fit, and he picked it out on his own,” Janet said.
“He did a good job,” she said.
After six years as a sixth grade teacher in Glencoe, Steve took a job as an elementary school principal in the Chisago Lakes School District, which resulted in the couple moving to Lindstrom. It’s a job he held for more than two decades.
“I spent 24 years being a principal, and I loved every minute of it,” Steve said.
Janet was a stay-at-home-mom and raised the couple’s children. She later spent about 15 years working part-time as a church secretary. She also worked for a time at a local clinic.
The Brombergs were busy. Family came first, and volunteering was second, Janet said.
In about 1993 Steve retired. The couple relocated to Monticello to be closer to Janet’s family, which remained in the Young America area.
For two years, they lived at the Bluff Apartments in Monticello. They then bought a townhouse overlooking the golf course in Monticello. It’s where they still live today.
Steve and Janet say the secret to a long and living marriage is rooted in an ability to have open and meaningful conversation.
“We always talk about things after all these years,” Steve said. They still have their disagreements, and like any couple, and argument or two.
“But it’s because we communicate that our arguments don’t last long,” he said.
Janet says she and Steve don’t go to bed angry at each other. That, too, has helped maintain a strong marriage.
“We also try to do things together. We still enjoy each other’s company after all these years,” she said.
“It’s been a wonderful 59-plus years, and I couldn’t have found a better soul mate,” Steve said.
When it comes to their relationship, its fair to say Steve and Janet Bromberg hit it out of the park.
