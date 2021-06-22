Several senior center Board of Directors members along with their spouses and I were presented with a $3,000 check from U.S. Bank last week. Isn’t that amazing? We were very grateful, honored, and humbled to be the recipient of such a generous donation and we cannot thank them enough. Our board members decided to use the money donated by U.S. Bank to help subsidize the Dinner Program and other special activities. If you bank at U.S. Bank, please thank staff there for the awesome donation the senior center received!
In last week’s article I mentioned that our Board of Directors made several activity decisions for our center. Here is one decision they made that LOTS of people will be happy about – cookies are coming back! We will start having treats available on July 5. People must use tongs and hand sanitizer will be right there to use. Another decision is to start regular card tournaments the week of July 5 and remember that you do have to sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Each tournament has a $2 entry fee and prize money is paid to the winners. You can call us at 763-295-2000 for tournament dates and times. I will give more activity updates in next week’s article.
I also mentioned in last week’s article that board members made the decision to resume our Dinner Program starting the week of July 5. Meals will be served for people age 55+ at noon Tuesday thru Thursday, and you do have sign up at least one business day in advance by noon. The cost is still $4 per meal. Many, many thanks to the wonderful local restaurants who agreed to once again partner with the senior center to provide these delicious meals – Chin Yuen on Tuesdays, Russell’s on the Lake on Wednesdays, VFW Post 8731 on Thursdays, and Cornerstone Café who will be starting on Fridays in August.
Please keep in mind that we still have a need for volunteers to transport the food from the restaurants to the senior center. What has worked great in the past is to have a food transporter designated for each day of the week that we serve meals. Please call me ASAP at 763-295-2000 if you would be willing to pick up meals each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday or for more information. The time commitment is actually very minimal, about 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. It does work best to have a vehicle with a hatchback.
We also need people to bake and donate cookies and bars for the Riverfest Block Party that our center is co-sponsoring on July 8. Part of the senior center’s responsibility for the Block Party is to provide desserts and we need a lot! Please contact the senior center if you can bake bars or cookies for this fun community event.
Another Riverfest responsibility we agreed to take on as an organization is to run bingo at Ellison Park on Sunday, July 11. Please call the center if you can help at either the 2-3:15 p.m. or 3:15-4:30 p.m. shift. The bingo games are held in the Lion’s Den shelter next to the beautiful Mississippi River and we hope lots of people will join us on the 11th.
Join photographer and historian Doug Ohman for Part 1 of "Influential Women in American History" on Thursday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. And I am so excited to say that he will be at our center in person! Doug will highlight the lives of some amazing women that left a positive mark on our history. The talk will highlight approximately 15 women from Alice Paul to Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Doug will be sure to include some women whose stories have been lost by most Americans. Part 2 will be offered in August. Please sign up in advance if you plan to attend.
There is one more Tasty Tuesday event coming up and then the next week we start our Dinner Program meals. Sign up to come to the community center Mississippi Room on Tuesday, June 29 where you can enjoy a sloppy jo, potato salad, chips, dessert, and bottle of water. The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon and the cost is $5. Call us by June 28 to sign up, 763-295-2000.
You can also call the senior center to make a Legal Aid appointment. This free service is provided at our center by the Senior Law Project on the fourth Monday of each month, June 28. They can help seniors with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance, and other public benefits programs. Help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
Please stop by the center to pick up a July newsletter and if you live in an apartment building, please take an extra copy to post for us. You can also access the newsletter on our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org or our Facebook page.
We are seeing more and more people coming back to our senior center. Seeing all those smiles and hearing all that laughter has been absolutely wonderful!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.