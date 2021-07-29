police lights MT

A Buffalo man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Instate 94 at Monticello.

The 23-year-old pedestrian was killed just minutes before midnight on Wednesday, July 28.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the pedestrian was standing in the roadway on westbound Interstate 94 east of Highway 25 in Monticello when he were hit by a Chevy Silverado.

John Hanson, 49 of of Little Falls, was the driver of the truck. Hanson was not injured, according to the State patrol.

The name of the pedestrian was identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as: William Francis Xavier O'Sullivan, age 23 of Buffalo.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

