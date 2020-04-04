Crews have returned to work on the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project.
MnDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, that includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. Work will take place between 2019 and 2021.
Motorists should expect changes throughout the work zones in the coming weeks. Please plan ahead and give additional time to get to a destination.
Between Maple Grove and Rogers there will be overnight lane closures on I-94 in both directions throughout April.
Starting Monday, April 6, the four-way intersection at Fletcher Lane and Territorial Road in Rogers will convert to a 3-way temporary signal throughout construction on I-94. Access to northbound Fletcher Lane from the intersection will be closed. The intersection will remain open during construction of the signal.
Also starting April 6, the intersection of Territorial Road and Brockton Lane in Rogers will be closed for the construction of a roundabout until Monday, May 4. Here is how traffic will be detoured during roundabout construction:
• Detour for eastbound Territorial Road to northbound Brockton Lane N — North on Main St. then east on Industrial Blvd.
• Detour for southbound Brockton Lane — East on County Road 81, south on Maple Grove Parkway then west on 97th Ave. N
• Detour for northbound Brockton Lane — East on 97th Ave. N, north on Maple Grove Parkway then west on County Road 81
• Detour for eastbound Territorial Road to southbound Brockton Lane N. — South on Fletcher Lane, east on 97th Ave. N
Beginning Wednesday, April 15, the Elm Creek Rest Area in Maple Grove will be closed until Sunday, Nov. 1, for site improvements.
Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
Open houses/public meetings postponed
If anyone received a postcard in the mail regarding an upcoming open house for the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project, the event is postponed. For questions about the project, contact the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com or call 651-456-8205. For more information about postponed events, visit the metro public involvement website.
For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at: mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.
