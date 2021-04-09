Crews are preparing to resurface I-94 between Maple Grove and Albertville starting mid-April. Here’s what you can expect as you navigate these work zones in the coming weeks:
Maple Grove to Rogers
On the evening of Mon, April 19, westbound lanes between the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove and Hwy 241 in St. Michael will be separated. Motorists will need to decide which lane to take before the I-94/494/694 interchange. The left lane will be a through lane with no on/off access to local roads until Hwy 241. The two right lanes will provide local access to exits at Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove Pkwy., Hwy 101 and Hwy 241. A barrier separates the two access lanes from the through lanes.
This lane configuration means motorists have three lanes of traffic on both eastbound and westbound I-94 during the day but expect intermittent nighttime lane closures. The lane shifts will be in place through September.
St. Michael to Albertville
On the evening of Sun, April 11, eastbound traffic will be moved to westbound I-94 lanes after the Wright Co. Rd. 37 bridge over I-94. Before the Crow River, eastbound traffic will move back to the existing eastbound I-94 lanes. Two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction during the day but expect intermittent nighttime lane closures. The lane shift will be in place through June. Motorists should plan for reduced speeds and narrowed lanes through the area.
Starting Mon, April 12, the ramp from Hwy 241 to westbound I-94 will be closed through Mon, April 19. Motorists should plan to follow the signed detour to southbound Hwy 241, northbound Wright Co. Rd. 19 to westbound I-94. Following this ramp closure, starting Mon, April 26, the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Wright Co. Rd. 19 will be closed through mid-May. The detour is I-94 to the Wright Co. Rd. 37 exit to return to Wright Co. Rd. 19.
All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
More about this project
We are making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.
For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, please contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.