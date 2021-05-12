Starting Mon, May 17, eastbound I-94 lanes will shift to the widened outside lanes between the Enfield Rest Area and Hwy 25 in Monticello.
These lane shifts will be in place through mid-October while crews resurface westbound I-94. Shoulders will be narrow. Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet.
