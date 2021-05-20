Gregory Ulrich, who faces charges for the Feb. 9 shooting at the Allina Clinic-Crossroads in Buffalo, will be making his next court appearance at 2:30 p.m. Thursday (May 20). The hearing will be held virtually via Zoom.
Discussion at the hearing will likely focus on the Rule 20 report that was conducted by Regional Psychological Services and was submitted May 14. Rule 20 evaluations are conducted to determine a defendant’s competency to stand trial. The finding of Ulrich’s Rule 20 evaluation was that he is competent to stand trial. Defense counsel filed a motion Monday requesting a hearing to challenge the report.
Ulrich is facing charges of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and detonating explosives in an incident that took the life of 37-year old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.