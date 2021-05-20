Gregory Ulrich, who faces charges for the Feb. 9 shooting at the Allina Clinic-Crossroads in Buffalo, will be making his next court appearance at 2:30 p.m. Thursday (May 20). The hearing will be held virtually via Zoom.

Discussion at the hearing will likely focus on the Rule 20 report that was conducted by Regional Psychological Services and was submitted May 14. Rule 20 evaluations are conducted to determine a defendant’s competency to stand trial. The finding of Ulrich’s Rule 20 evaluation was that he is competent to stand trial. Defense counsel filed a motion Monday requesting a hearing to challenge the report.

Ulrich is facing charges of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and detonating explosives in an incident that took the life of 37-year old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic.

 

