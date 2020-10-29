by pam loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
We will be utilizing Zoom for an upcoming presentation called, “The U.S. Flag: Origins, Evolution, and Symbolism.” The United States Flag is an important, perhaps, the most important, symbol of our identity and national pride. The history of the Flag reflects the history of our Nation itself. Join us to hear that story on Wednesday, November 11 (Veteran’s Day) at 1 p.m. The speaker, David Jones, has been giving historical presentations since 1996 and is extremely well-versed about the topics he presents. You can come and watch the presentation on the community center big screen, or we can email you the Zoom link so you can participate from your home. Please call to let us know you are coming to the center or to give us your email address so we can send you the link.
We hope to see you in the community center Mississippi Room each Tuesday in November for our Tasty Tuesday events. Here is what we will be serving: November 3 – walking taco, fresh fruit cup; November 10 – sloppy jo, chips, pickle; November 17 – turkey sandwich, potato salad, cranberries, pickle; November 24 – hot dog, baked beans, chips, pickle. Each meal also includes dessert and a beverage. You do need to sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and can do that by calling us as 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment when you come to eat. You can come to enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Call the center to sign up to play Turkey Bingo on Tuesday, November 17. The games will begin at 12:45 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of the regular games and a turkey to the coverall winner. Everyone will get a treat to take home. If you plan to come, why not also sign up to join us for the Tasty Tuesday meal that day? It features a turkey sandwich meal provided by Style Catering. Space is limited, so sign up soon.
You can also give us a call if you want to come to Movie Mondays. Movies are shown at 1 p.m. every Monday the senior center is open on the big screen in the community center Mississippi Room and we will continue to do this until further notice. The movie may be a new release or a memorable classic. You can call the senior center on Monday mornings to find out which movie will be shown. If you own a DVD you think others may enjoy that we could borrow, please contact the senior center (G or PG ratings only).
Senior Pickleball is currently being played in the community center gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. The capacity is 20 people, and we have reached that number nearly every time. Good news for you senior Pickleball players…we are adding Mondays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. as another playing time starting November 9. People do need to register in advance and should do so on the MCC website. In order to keep this popular activity going we need everyone to wear a mask when not actually playing a game, physical distance at least six feet from others when not playing and use hand sanitizer before and after your games.
Also, beginning November 5, Adult (ages 18+) Pickleball is being added for Tuesdays and Thursdays play from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. If a senior player would like to play during this open Adult Pickleball, you must go to the front desk and sign up and the maximum is 20 players. There may be a charge for this activity.
If you like to play Yahtzee, sign up to play in the senior center on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Each person will sit at a table properly distanced from others and will have their own set of dice, cup, tray to shake the dice in, and score sheet. The dice, cup, and tray will be sanitized after each game day. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your spot.
If you like to read and discuss the book with others, check out the senior center Book Club. This group meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. It is facilitated by retired teacher, Mary Micke, and there is always good discussion. The group will meet on Thursday, November 12 at 9:30 a.m. Please call us if you want to attend.
You can call me to get the link to register for the Zoom session that will take place on November 9 to become a Dementia Friend. You can participate in this free one hour of virtual education about dementia on the 9th at either 2 or 7 p.m. The session is led by a Dementia Friends Champion; it’s not a formal training or education session. During the session you’ll learn what dementia is and tips for communicating with people who have dementia. We will email you the Zoom link so you can participate from home. You also have the option of watching the 2 p.m. session at the senior center.
I you haven’t already voted early, remember to get out and vote on November 3.
One more reminder - Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday. Be sure to turn your clocks back an hour when you go to bed Saturday night. Happy Halloween.
