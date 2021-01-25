The University of Minnesota Extension will host a webinar on Thursday January 28th from 6:30pm-8:00pm CT on preparing your sheep and goats for the lambing and kidding season, particularly around the time of parturition (birth).
Kyle Rozeboom-Livestock Specialist, U of M Dept of Animal Science will be discussing the birthing process, explain different ways to handle dystocia (difficult birth), and how to effectively assist a lamb/goat kid to ensure they get a healthy start in life.
Dr. Whitney Knauer, DVM, PhD-Asst Professor, U of M College of Vet Med will explain body condition scoring of the expecting doe/ewe and why it matters, vaccinations, prevention/treatment of pregnancy toxemia and mastitis. She will also be covering overall doe/ewe and goat kid/lamb health. There will be ample time for audience questions and discussion during the presentation timeframe.
Pre-registration is required. Please register at z.umn.edu/goatsheepbreeding by 12:00 pm (noon) on Thursday July 23rd. The Zoom link will be emailed to you after registration closes. If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive the recording via email. Any questions please contact: Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu or Colleen Carlson at traxl042@umn.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.