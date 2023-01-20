Board Certified Physician Assistants Cally Hinrichs and Molly Koisti recently joined Stellis Health. “We are thrilled to welcome Cally (back) and Molly to our medical team and our community,” says Brent Wilde, CEO of Stellis Health. “Their focus on prevention and expertise in DOT physicals are a great complement to our medical staff and resource for our neighbors.”
Meet Cally Hinrichs, PA-C
Patients can expect a friendly, listening ear and a provider that is engaged and committed to their concerns when they see Cally Hinrichs, PA-C, in the exam room. “I want my patients to know that I am dedicated to ensuring they have a thorough understanding of their health and healthcare plan. I have a huge passion for patient education and feel this is an important part of patient care that is often neglected,” says Cally Hinrichs, PA-C. “I want my patients to feel empowered over their health and I view myself as a teammate helping my patients achieve their healthcare goals.” With special interests in women’s health, psychiatric care, and urgent care, Cally strives to create a comfortable environment where patients leave feeling heard and well informed about their health.
“I did a portion of my Physician Assistant training at Stellis and was so impressed with the overall clinic environment,” continued Cally. “The other providers were so supportive of me and were absolutely the type of people that I wanted as colleagues. I also really loved the community that Stellis is a part of and knew I wanted to be a part of it myself. I’m so happy to be here!”
Cally completed her Masters in Physician Assistant Studies at Bethel University where she also completed her Bachelors in Biology. She is a Board-Certified Physician Assistant and a FMCSA-Certified Medical Examiner, able to perform DOT physicals. On a personal note, Cally enjoys playing sand volleyball, kickboxing, and long walks—she’s currently trying to complete a hike in every Minnesota State Park. She also likes to host friends for dinner and game nights with her husband where she always tries new recipes.
Meet Molly Koisti, PA-C
Passionate to meet people where they are at, Molly Koisti, PA-C, strives to provide the type of care that aligns with her patients’ vision of the best future for themselves. “I strive to provide a personable and friendly environment for my patients in which they can feel comfortable and open to share their questions and concerns with me,” says Molly Koisti, PA-C. She provides individualized care for all of her patients, acknowledging that each patient has their own unique needs and choices. Molly has special interest in providing preventative care, mental health, women’s health, and caring for musculoskeletal injuries. She is originally from a small town in South Dakota and is excited to get back to a small-town community atmosphere.
Molly completed her Masters in Physician Assistant Studies at Bethel University and her Bachelors in Biology with minors in Chemistry and Spanish at Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD. She is a Board-Certified Physician Assistant and a FMCSA-Certified Medical Examiner, able to perform DOT physicals. Personally, Molly enjoys spending time with family, traveling, trying new foods, walking her dog Coco, the outdoors, and cheering on her favorite sports teams.
To schedule an appointment with Cally Hinrichs, PA-C, or Molly Koisti, PA-C, call 763.684.3600. To learn more, go to stellishealth.com.
