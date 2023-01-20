Board Certified Physician Assistants Cally Hinrichs and Molly Koisti recently joined Stellis Health. “We are thrilled to welcome Cally (back) and Molly to our medical team and our community,” says Brent Wilde, CEO of Stellis Health. “Their focus on prevention and expertise in DOT physicals are a great complement to our medical staff and resource for our neighbors.”

Meet Cally Hinrichs, PA-C

