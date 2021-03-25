Two people are dead after a murder-suicide Friday, March 19 in the Wright County city of Rockford.
Authorities say a man shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. Dead are 47-year-old Christopher M. Powers of Rockford and Regina T. Hughes, 46 of Rockford.
Wright County deputies were called to 4031 Woodhill Court in Rockford at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19 on a report that an unoccupied vehicle had been running on the driveway of the residence for more than an hour. During a welfare check on the homeowners, responding deputies observed through a window the body of Christopher Powers on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Inside the home, deputies found Regina Hughes to be fatally injured with a gunshot wound to her head.
Evidence collected at the scene led investigators to determine that Powers killed Hughes before turning the gun on himself, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is not looking for any additional suspects in the case. However, the case is still under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
