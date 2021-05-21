As was the case a week ago last Friday, the Minnesota Twins have the worst record in baseball, a few percentage points lower today than last Friday after being swept by the Chicago White Sox. (They now have competition from Colorado, which is only one percentage point ahead of the Twins.)
Mostly because of the home runs by a suddenly-productive Miguel Sano, the Twins are 3-5 the last seven days Sano's homers contributing to all three wins. But a 3-5 record isn't going to help the team gain on the White Sox, even though Chicago was only 4-3 in the same time span.
The record in the first quarter of the season (the second quarter began with the split in Anaheim against the Angels Thursday) pretty much reflects how the team has played. You hear statistics about them having more hard-hit balls than other teams but they've been very unproductive with runners in scoring position.
Last Saturday Sano hit a three-run homer to give the Twins a 5-4 win over Oakland, the only win in that series as the failure to win all but one home series this season continued. Three days later he hit three homers and drove in four runs in what became a 5-4 win over the Pale Hose. And yesterday he hit a grand slam homer in the first inning on the way to a 6-3 win in the second half of a doubleheader against the Angels. He has five homers in the last seven games and has driven in 11 runs with those home runs.
Each year, it seems, as he goes through a prolonged slump and some want to trade him or sit him down, he goes on a hot streak for a week or 10 days and the cries for getting rid of him end. Is this one of those hot streaks or will he be more consistent? (He's hitting only .176 and has been striking out nearly every other at-bat, despite drawing a good number of walks.)
When the Twins beat Oakland 5-4 last Saturday on the strength of Sano's three-run homer, TV analyst Roy Smalley, who I think does a good job, praised Jose Berrios, saying he "pitched well." That comment might show where the Twins are this season because Berrios went seven innings for the first time this season and his ERA for the night was 5.14. When he won last night in Anaheim his ERA for the five innings was 5.40.
Don't get me wrong. I like Berrios. He's a stand-up guy, he is an outstanding fielder, and seems to be a good guy. He's 4-2 with a 3.91 ERA and that leads all the starters. He's a competitor, retiring the last 11 batters he faced last night after a rough start that got the Angels within one run at 4-3. But, so far, he's not become the guy the Twins hoped/thought he would be. And to say he pitched well when his ERA for a game was 5.14 is, well, not accurate.
The failures this year have been on the mound, in the field, and at the plate. In last Friday's loss to Oakland the Twins didn't score in the third inning when they had two runners on and no outs, and then in the seventh went 0-for-3 with runners on first and third, with no outs, and didn't score. OK, that's only one game but it's been happening all year. And on the pitching side when you see former Twins such as Trevor May with the Mets (2-1, 2.81 ERA) and Rich Hill (3-1. 3.89, 9 strikeouts in one game against the Yankees in six innings) with the Rays doing well, you wonder why they were jettisoned.
That makes one draw the conclusion, after 40-plus games, that, at least so far, that's who this year's team is. That doesn't preclude a hot streak or two happening in the next 119 games, nor does it mean they absolutely have no chance to contend this season.
But for now, the Twins have played like the worst team in baseball. And three wins in six days didn't mean much, even if Sano did get hot. Maybe getting Byron Buxton and Alex Kirilloff back - if that happens, as seems possible - will help.
