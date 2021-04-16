Twins report: Runners in scoring position a problem

A week ago the Twins were 5-2, should have been 6-1, and could have been 7-0. They were leading the division and off to a great start.
Today (April 16) they are 6-7 after losing five in a row before winning over Boston Thursday and have slipped to a tie for last place in the Central Division standings. Two of their losses this season have come because veteran pitchers not only threw to the wrong base, they threw wildly. Those plays cost the Twins two victories.
Going into Thursday's game with the Red Sox the Twins had a batting average of .071 with runners in scoring position during their five straight losses, going 3 for 42. True, we're only 13 games into the season but it was a dismal showing after such a good start.
The slide began last Saturday with a 4-3 loss to Seattle, the third in extra innings this season, but the real downer was the Sunday game when Minnesota had a 6-0 lead in the sixth inning and lost 8-6. I've not been a big Rocco Baldelli fan and thought he fueled the loss that day by leaving starter Matt Shoemaker in too long. Shoemaker gave up a long homer in the sixth, then a double that missed going out by inches, and a hard-hit single. I was suggesting to Mr. Baldelli (I know, he couldn't hear me through the TV) to remove Shoemaker but he left him in and a three-run homer resulted.
New reliever Alexander Colome, not very good so far, gave up a three-run homer that sealed the deal, that game was lost, and so was the series. And when the Twins lost the series to Boston over the next four days it was two home series lost in a 2-5 home stand, coming on the heels of losing only one at home in all of 2020.
Josh Donaldson came off the injured list for one game against Boston but Byron Buxton, one of the hottest hitters in the majors, missed the last three games against Boston with tightness in a hamstring. I swear that on a stack of Twins yearbooks I told a friend in another state last weekend that when Donaldson came back Buxton would somehow get hurt. And, after playing in the first game against Boston the day before Donaldson returned, Buxton missed the next three. Donaldson played in only one of three games he was reinstated for and neither he nor Buxton were even used as a pinch-hitter.
Buxton, Donaldson and Nelson Cruz have not been in a game together in the 13 games this season. And even though the Twins shut down Boston's J.D. Martinez (0-for-9, 3 strikeouts), named Player of the Week for the previous week before the Red Sox came to town, it made no difference because the Twins' attack was so futile in that series.
Michael Pineda, the team's most consistent starter so far (ERA of 1.00 in 18 innings), pitched two-hit ball over 7 innings Thursday but was removed after seven innings and new reliever Hansel Robles, who had been good to that point, hit a batter and walked two to load the bases. Taylor Rogers gave up a three-run double in relief but the Twins won in the ninth when Max Kepler blooped a single to score Luis Arraez who had four hits, one a double to open the ninth. Miguel Sano had homered earlier in the game
As the Twins headed west to play three games each against the Angels (7-5) and Athletics (5-7), Sano was hitting .100, Jorge Polanco .157, Jake Cave .154, Mitch Garver .161, Ryan Jeffers .190 and Kepler was at .205. Andrelton Simmons, the team's new shortstop, was on quarantine for another week as the result of a positive COVID-19 test. He missed three games in the Boston series.
NOTES: I'm wondering if all the New Age baseball fans still like the new extra-inning rule, designed to shorten games, after the Twins are 0-3 in such games. Even Justin Morneau, former Twin doing color on TV games, said during the first week he liked the rule. Now he's not quite as sure . . . Alex Kirilloff, the rookie heir apparent to the left field position who began the season not on the roster after going 4-for-31 in spring training, appeared in two games this week and was 0-for-3 while making a good catch in left field. I'm guessing he'll be on the regular roster fairly soon. Morneau, who has been doing a good job as an analyst, said he thinks Kirilloff could eventually attain all-star status. That might be a ways away . . . One of the Twins' broadcasters recently called former Twin Wilson Ramos, now with the Tigers, a journeyman catcher. Maybe he is but the last I checked Ramos was tied for the league lead in homers with six.
