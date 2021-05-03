Before last Wednesday's 10-2 win in Cleveland, the Minnesota Twins had managed — at 7-15 — to have the worst record among the 30 major league teams and were in last place in the AL Central Division. The win in Cleveland, including six home runs, pulled them a half game ahead of the Detroit Tigers, both teams posting a 2-8 mark in their last 10 games.
The new hero for the team is veteran lefty A.J. Happ who has pitched those two wins and, in an almost unheard of performance for a Minnesota pitcher with Mr. Careful (Rocco Baldelli) as the manager, Happ has pitched 7 1/3 innings and 7 innings in those two games. No Twins pitcher had gone past 6 innings so far this year and even that was a rarity. His ERA, albeit very early in the season, is 1.96.
Stealing Happ's thunder on Wednesday was Byron Buxton who boosted his batting average to .438, although he's not listed among league leaders because he's missed too many games. He led off the game with his league-leading (at that time) eighth homer and then got four more hits. All you need to know about his talent is that he reportedly hit a grounder at 109 mph and beat it out for an infield hit, a day after he hit a two-hopper to the shortstop and beat the throw for an infield hit. His upside is extremely high and right now he's doing everything right. He's teased us before and I'm sure the team, along with its fans, is hoping this is the real deal.
To show you where the team was before the 10-2 win, in the previous five games (only one win, Happ's 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh, a team the Twins scored two runs against in each of three games), the team hit only .191 and the leading hitter in the three games against the Pirates and the first two against the Indians was Jake Cave (season average .182) as he was 6-for-17 (.353) with three doubles and a homer. Josh Donaldson was 1-for-17, Luis Arraez 4-for-19, Alex Kirilloff 2-for-19, Mitch Garver 0-for-9 and Jorge Polanco 1-for-12.
A team meeting was held after Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Indians in which new reliever Alex Colome hit a batter, walked three, and saw his ERA balloon to 8.31. Whether the meeting had anything to do with it is arguable but the Twins responded with those six home runs, Garver hitting two and snapping an 0-for-17 streak that included 11 strikeouts, four of them in one game.
The last day of a forgettable month saw the start Friday of a three-game series with Kansas City, the surprise leader of the Central Division with a record of 18-8, seven games ahead of the Twins. (Breaking news: Kirilloff hit the first two homers of his career in a 9-1 win.) True, it's early, but the Twins need to win at least two of those three games, otherwise they'll be eight or nine games in back of the upstart Royals who have a group of good young pitchers.
Will Max Kepler (.234, 0 homers) and Miguel Sano (.111, 4 RBIs) actually help the team when they come off the injured list? Will Kenta Maeda (6.58 ERA) return to the form that saw him finish second in the Cy Young voting last season? There are countless other ifs, one being the question about whether or not those great seasons by many players in 2019 were the norm or the exception.
It's early, we keep hearing from the team, and it is, one of the higher-ups for the team noting recently that if it was the middle of the season the 7-15 record wouldn't be so alarming. But 15 percent of the season is history and if the team doesn't get to .500 by the end of May, with 18 home games on the schedule that month, it could be a long, long season.
