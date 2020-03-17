Trailblazer Transit released a statement today (March 17) informing the public that it plans to remain fully operational while many schools, businesses and government entities are closed or cutting back on services.
Here is the statement from Trailblazer:
“Trailblazer Transit remains fully operational during its normal hours of operation from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. The public transit system operates in Sibley, McLeod, and Wright counties providing dial-a-ride service for people of all ages. The buses are cleaned and disinfected regularly to protect the public and to provide customers with a pleasant experience. Customers seeking immediate medical attention for any sudden illness should utilize emergency medical transportation instead of public transit. However, Trailblazer Transit continues to provide transportation to medical appointments for most other purposes. Transportation is also available to almost any destination within the three counties for almost any reason. Rides can be scheduled by calling 1-888-743-3828 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.”
