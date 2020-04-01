Trailblazer Transit, which serves Wright County’s bus transit needs, has announced that it will be expanding the locations it typically provide rides outside of their service area to assist veterans in need.
In a press release issued today, Trailblazer officials said, “Due to the diminishing transportation options for veterans resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Trailblazer Transit will be adding the following locations to its approved service area on a temporary basis effective immediately:
* Minneapolis VA Medical Center
* St. Cloud VA Medical Center
* Mankato Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
* Ramsey Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
* Shakopee Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
The general public is invited to ride the bus to these locations on a space-available basis. With any questions about the program or for veterans to schedule rides, contact Trailblazer Transit at 1-888-743-3828.
