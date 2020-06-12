The Wright County Highway Department has provided an update for motorists concerning the CSAH 19/38 project in Albertville.
On Saturday morning (June 13), the northbound lanes of CSAH/Labeaux Avenue NE at the Albertville Outlet Mall will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. while grading is taking place. Access to the mall will be available at the east entrance using 67th Street. After 9 a.m. access will be restored on CSAH 19/LeBeaux Avenue NE.
There will be no traffic changes to CSAH 38.
