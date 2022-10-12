Westbound Interstate 94 traffic between Albertville and Monticello has shifted onto lanes within the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s MnROAD facility as part of new pavement testing projects studying a variety of sustainable and recycled materials within the pavement.

In July, crews paved the 3.5-mile test area into 39 new sections - 20 with asphalt and 19 with concrete. Each section contains different materials like fibers, recycled plastic bottles and other environmentally sustainable products to study how these mixtures perform under heavy traffic and in colder weather conditions.

