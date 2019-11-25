Looking for a way to help brighten a child’s holiday season? This week and until Christmas, you may notice some white boxes with the Toy for Tots logo on them in various locations throughout Monticello. These boxes are for the Community Toys for Tots campaign and used to collect toys for children whose parents may not be able to purchase toys for their children this Christmas season. We depend on the help of the community to collect toys to provide for the approximately 350 families we serve annually.
Drop of sites in the Monticello area include: Culver’s of Monticello, DoJo Karate, Karlsburger Foods, Inc., Walgreens, Belde Chiropractic & Body Shop, Cub Foods, Runnings, Monticello City Hall & Community Center, Monticello Library, Wal-Mart SuperCenter, American Legion Post No. 260, Burger King, First Minnesota Bank, Liberty Savings Bank, Centracare of Monticello, Premier Bank, Riverwood Bank, Wells Fargo, St. Benedict’s Senior Community, Studer Chiropractic, Monticello High School, Monticello Middle School, Little Mountain Elementary, Swan River Charter School, Cargill, or 321 Jump. Toys dropped off in the boxes must be new and unwrapped. The toys will be distributed for children living in the Big Lake, Becker, Clearwater, Clear Lake and Monticello communities. Please keep in mind that toys and donations brought to Kare 11 or put in boxes outside of the listed communities DO NOT help the children in our area. Hurry fast to fill the boxes, they will only be out until December 12, 2019.
If you are in need of an application for the Community Toys for Tots program, you will be able to find applications at the city hall and food shelf in Clearwater, Monticello, Becker and Big Lake. Requirements for the program include: needing assistance in providing toys for your children for Christmas, live in one of the five communities we serve and be the guardian of your children. Applications are due by December 2, 2019 and distribution will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019.
For any questions regarding applications or volunteering to help the Community Toys for Tots program, please contact Stacy Boone-Vikingson at 763-482-4447 or communitytoysfortots@gmail.com.
