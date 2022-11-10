Emmer column logo MT

The prolific and pioneering General Jimmy Doolittle once said, “there is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer.” Just four months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, General Doolittle solicited volunteers from among his ranks for a highly-dangerous secret mission—the first-ever air attack on Japan. 

As a team of mechanics from Minnesota retrofitted twenty-four B-25 bombers with additional fuel tanks, General Doolittle readied his team. Their mission, though dangerous, was successful, and General Doolittle and his eighty volunteer airmen helped restore the morale of the American people after the pain of the Pearl Harbor attack. 

