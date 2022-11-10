The prolific and pioneering General Jimmy Doolittle once said, “there is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer.” Just four months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, General Doolittle solicited volunteers from among his ranks for a highly-dangerous secret mission—the first-ever air attack on Japan.
As a team of mechanics from Minnesota retrofitted twenty-four B-25 bombers with additional fuel tanks, General Doolittle readied his team. Their mission, though dangerous, was successful, and General Doolittle and his eighty volunteer airmen helped restore the morale of the American people after the pain of the Pearl Harbor attack.
Any military family will tell you that it isn’t just those who signed on the dotted line who serve. Every spouse, child and parent of a servicemember has sacrificed precious time with their loved one in service to our freedom. They, too, are volunteers.
Last month, a plane transporting 140 veterans and their loved ones made the trip from Minneapolis to Washington, D.C. Since 2005, Honor Flights like these have transported more than 245,000 veterans to our nation’s capital. My team was honored to welcome these veterans and their families to Washington, where the National Mall is dotted with memorials to their service.
During events like these, I am always struck by the number of spouses, children, and sometimes even grandchildren that accompany our veterans. We will certainly see many of them in today’s parades and memorials. We must remember that Veterans Day is for them, too.
Today, we recognize the service of our nation’s veterans. We celebrate their bravery and honor their sacrifice. We understand that the freedom we enjoy is their hard-won victory. This Veterans Day, I want to say a sincere thank you for that service, both to our veterans and all who care for them. You will never be forgotten.
Congressman Tom Emmer represents the Monticello and Big Lake areas in the U.S. Congress.
