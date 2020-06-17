Starting June 18, all subscribers to the Monticello Times will need to reestablish their online accounts to gain full access to all stories and images. We recently updated our online subscription portal and will need to reconnect all existing accounts. Click here to quickly get access by entering your existing email address and the password under the "Log in" fields. Enter the same password you have always used to gain access to our site. Or you can follow the prompts that appear on your screen after you click on any story that is available to subscribers only (identified by the stories with a gold check mark next to them).
If you encounter any issues you may also call our service center at 763-712-3544.
If you are not a current subscriber, you can also sign up by creating a new account. Click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.