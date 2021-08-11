50 years ago:
Thursday, August 12, 1971
• Paul Zemke was appointed the new director of the Sherburne and North Wright Special Education Cooperative. He located his office at the Oakwood School in Monticello.
• Over 50,000 people attended the Wright County Fair in Howard Lake.
• The Monticello Village Council approved a contract with the Wright County Police Department for its law enforcement services at a cost of $20,000 for 16 to 18 hours of police coverage. Lannoyes, Citizens State Bank, Beck’s Market, Soda Bar, Harry’s Place, Ben’s Cut Rate, A&W, and the Ranchero Drive-In provided prizes.
• Mark Bitzer caught a 22 pound, 4 ounce northern in Long Lake, about three miles west of Monticello.
• Johnson’s Department Store had a sale on back-to-school shoes, including Jumping Jacks.
• Final plans were taking place for Montissippi Days, the three-day community festival.
• The 460-acre Bill Goudie farm on West Prairie Road was sold to Al Joyner.
• Les Hughes was playing at the Wayside Inn.
At the Movies: Roddy McDowall in “Escape from the Planet of the Apes.”
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, August 15, 1996
• The Monticello-Big Lake Hospital forecast its annual revenue at $1.07 million.
• The City Council approved a new paint job and color scheme for its downtown water tower. The tower would later be replaced by a new water tower near the Monte Club.
• Erica Grimlie of Monticello was crowned “Fairest of the Fair” at the Wright County Fair in Howard Lake.
• Monticello Madness was held over the weekend. One of the highlights was the mad rush of children in their search for golden peanuts.
• Maus Foods was participating in its annual “Loaves for Lupus” program.
• The Prairie West development was finishing up its first phase. Phase I consisted of 10 twin homes. It was being built on the site of the former Gille Auto.
• Russ and Paula Adamski purchased the Monticello Roller Rink from Bill and Liz Pemberton.
• The Willi Hahn Corporation moved into its new 10,000 square-foot warehouse in the Oakwood Industrial Park. The business was a hand-tool business based out of Germany.
• At the Movies: Alaska, A Time to Kill, Bordello of Blood, and Escape from L.A.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, August 11, 2011
• Colin Lyndorff was preparing to show his prized heifer at the Minnesota State Fair. The 2011 fair would be his fifth consecutive fair showing heifers.
• A man drowned while tubing on the Mississippi River along County Road 39.
•Bob Yarco ended his service to the Monticello Food Shelf after 15 years as a loyal volunteer.
• Jim Lindberg filed for re-election to the school board. With three seats open, Jill Bartlett and Jacqueline Holker also filed to run.
• Mike Schneider proposed to the city council building an upscale apartment complex on seven acres of land he owned south of I-94 near the old entrance to Interstate I-94.
• Holly Harris of Monticello took sixth place at the Junior Golds bowling tournament and earned a spot on Team USA.
• Susan and Craig Swiecichowski continued to own the Cornerstone Cafe after purchasing Dino’s Deli from Floyd and Judy Kruse in 2002.
• At the Movies: Transformers, Cars, Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows, Captain America, Cowboys & Aliens, Friends with Benefits, Smurfs, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Change-Up, The Help, and Crazy. Stupid. Love.
