Times Past MT

50 years ago:

Thursday, August 12, 1971

• Paul Zemke was appointed the new director of the Sherburne and North Wright Special Education Cooperative. He located his office at the Oakwood School in Monticello.

• Over 50,000 people attended the Wright County Fair in Howard Lake.

• The Monticello Village Council approved a contract with the Wright County Police Department for its law enforcement services at a cost of $20,000 for 16 to 18 hours of police coverage. Lannoyes, Citizens State Bank, Beck’s Market, Soda Bar, Harry’s Place, Ben’s Cut Rate, A&W, and the Ranchero Drive-In provided prizes.

• Mark Bitzer caught a 22 pound, 4 ounce northern in Long Lake, about three miles west of Monticello.

• Johnson’s Department Store had a sale on back-to-school shoes, including Jumping Jacks.

• Final plans were taking place for Montissippi Days, the three-day community festival.

• The 460-acre Bill Goudie farm on West Prairie Road was sold to Al Joyner.

• Les Hughes was playing at the Wayside Inn.

At the Movies: Roddy McDowall in “Escape from the Planet of the Apes.”

25 years ago:

THURSDAY, August 15, 1996

• The Monticello-Big Lake Hospital forecast its annual revenue at $1.07 million.

• The City Council approved a new paint job and color scheme for its downtown water tower. The tower would later be replaced by a new water tower near the Monte Club.

• Erica Grimlie of Monticello was crowned “Fairest of the Fair” at the Wright County Fair in Howard Lake.

• Monticello Madness was held over the weekend. One of the highlights was the mad rush of children in their search for golden peanuts.

• Maus Foods was participating in its annual “Loaves for Lupus” program.

• The Prairie West development was finishing up its first phase. Phase I consisted of 10 twin homes. It was being built on the site of the former Gille Auto.

• Russ and Paula Adamski purchased the Monticello Roller Rink from Bill and Liz Pemberton.

• The Willi Hahn Corporation moved into its new 10,000 square-foot warehouse in the Oakwood Industrial Park.  The business was a hand-tool business based out of Germany.

• At the Movies: Alaska, A Time to Kill, Bordello of Blood, and Escape from L.A.

10 years ago:

THURSDAY, August 11, 2011

• Colin Lyndorff was preparing to show his prized heifer at the Minnesota State Fair. The 2011 fair would be his fifth consecutive fair showing heifers.

• A man drowned while tubing on the Mississippi River along County Road 39.

•Bob Yarco ended his service to the Monticello Food Shelf after 15 years as a loyal volunteer.

• Jim Lindberg filed for re-election to the school board. With three seats open, Jill Bartlett and Jacqueline Holker also filed to run.

• Mike Schneider proposed to the city council building an upscale apartment complex on seven acres of land he owned south of I-94 near the old entrance to Interstate I-94.

• Holly Harris of Monticello took sixth place at the Junior Golds bowling tournament and earned a spot on Team USA.

• Susan and Craig Swiecichowski continued to own the Cornerstone Cafe after purchasing Dino’s Deli from Floyd and Judy Kruse in 2002.

• At the Movies: Transformers, Cars, Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows, Captain America, Cowboys & Aliens, Friends with Benefits, Smurfs, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Change-Up, The Help, and Crazy. Stupid. Love.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments