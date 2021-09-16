50 years ago:
Thursday, Sept. 16, 1971
• Twelve Monticello officials traveled to Montivideo and visited its downtown Monte Mall in an attempt to learn how Monticello could incorporate aspects of the urban renewal project into a plan to revitalize Monticello’s own downtown.
• Gene Decker was elected president of Monticello High School’s senior class. Bonnie Goetzke was elected vice-president. Rose Holthaus was secretary. Henry Blonigan was treasurer.
• Bids were set to be opened on four I-94 bridge projects along the construction project in Monticello and Albertville.
• The Monticello School Board approved a contract for a public school nurse within the schools.
• Soft contact lens were going to be available in Monticello shortly after Dr. and Mrs. A.T. Brenny attended a two-day symposium on the fitting of the new lens.
• Bess Kaz retired as the cook at Monticello High School and went to work at the Monticello Nursing Home.
• Monticello Ford was to have in stock the new 1972 Ford Torino, while Gould Bros. Chevrolet was welcoming the new 1972 Chevrolet Caprice.
• Bunny Barker and the Wayside Inn team captured the championship trophy in a seven-team women’s softball tournament held in Monticello.
• It was time for the outerwear and snow boot sale at Johnson’s Department Store.
At the Movies: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Sept. 19, 1996
• With a referendum now set for December in attempt to get voter approval for a new school, the Monticello School Board began talking bond strategies.
• Taking a nod from the elementary and middle schools, the high school was planning to start the new school year with an increased emphasis on team teaching.
• The board of the local hospital began the process of taking up the controversial topic of whether abortions would be provided at the hospital.
• Minnesota Twins prospect Travis Johnson of Monticello was working out at the Life Fitness Center in Monticello as he prepared for the 1997 season after missing the past seven weeks of the minor league baseball season to injury. Johnson played the summer with the Fort Wayne Wizards where he had a .328 batting average.
• William Johnson took first place in the St. Henry’s Church fall festival chili contest with his “Wild Bill’s Chili.”
• Bill and Natalie Hoffman just completed two months of owning the Monte Club. The couple purchased the iconic Monticello restaurant from the Lindenfelser and Gagnelius families.
• The Total convenience store at 1549 E Broadway St. was remodeled to add the Jam’n Jo Espresso Stop to the establishment. The shop had a drive-thru and seating for 35 people.
• Wiha Tools of Germany opened its first American plant in Monticello and was settling into its new home. The company had a previous Monticello connection, distributing its tools from the Monticello headquarters of Bondus Corporation.
• Standard Iron’s Rusty Demeules retired from the business after 30 years.
• Russ and Paula Adamski celebrated their new ownership of the Monticello Roller Rink with an open house at the rink.
• Liberty Bank celebrated its first anniversary in Monticello with camel rides, a dunk tank, and inflatible kids games. About 1,000 hamburgers and hot dogs were dished out.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2021
• Jeff Zierdt, now co-owner of Lupulin Brewing Co., and his wife Shelly were showing their Monticello home on the American Institute of Architecture’s “Minnesota Homes by Architects” tour.
• A Monticello teen was arrested for credit card theft after he was caught “skimming” customer credit cards at McDonald’s in Monticello.
• A partial blockage of a sprinkler raised concern after a special inspection of the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
• Garry Ekegren celebrated 30 years in business at the Pizza Factory, located at 208 Minnesota Highway 25 in Monticello.
• Amy Porwoll was selected at CIO of CentraCare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.