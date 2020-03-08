50 years ago:
Thursday, March 5, 1970
• Centra Sota Dairy Association sold Monticello plant to Twin City Milk Producers Association after a Feb. 27 meeting. There were 650 farmers who delivered milk to Centra Sota plans. The vote of shareholders was 161-17. Plants in Santiago and Sauk Rapids were also included in the sale. Centra Sota purchased the Monticello plant from Land O Lakes in 1968 and had 18 employees at the time of the sale. In 1969 the plant had $8.5 million in dairy sales from 175 million pounds of milk.
• Monticello Township was to consider Sunday liquor sales March 10 at its annual meeting.
• Drug abuse was the subject of a PTA meeting at the high school. The parent-teacher association showed a movie, “Escape to Nowhere.”
• Congressman John Zwach announced that the United States Post Office would beginning looking for a new site for its Monticello branch office.
• A barn was destroyed in a March 4 fire at the Howard Hartig farm. Three calves died in the fire and 700 bales hay was lost. Ten firefighters fought the fire for 1 1/2 hours.
• “They may grow a lot of coffee in Brazil, but they eat a lot of pancakes in Monticello.” At the FFA pancake breakfast, 2,500 pancakes and 1,500 sausage links were consumed, along with 70 pies and seven gallons of ice cream. Nearly 600 people attended the annual event.
ADS: At North Central Public Service, you could get a free lawnmower with the purchase of a gas air conditioner; Easter baskets were on sale at The Dairy Store; Bill Cain wanted your vote for supervisor in Silver Creek; Tarra’s of Monticello was having a back room sale in anticipation of its upcoming move.
At the Movies: Easy Rider with Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, March 2, 1995
• Three options have emerged for the overcrowding being experienced at the middle school. Splitting six grade classes between Pinewood and the middle school, moving kindergarteners to Pinewood and having all sixth graders at Little Mountain, or moving all kindergartners to Pinewood, moving some sixth graders to Little Mountain, and moving Pinewood sixth graders to the middle school.
• Seven sled dogs were on hand to at Little Mountain Elementary School to give students a first-hand look at the sport.
The City and Monticello Township agreed to the annexation of Gould Brothers Chevrolet and D&D Bus Service with the understanding that the township would get taxes for three years.
• Plans for a 48-unit senior living complex in monticello were moving ahead.
• Vonco threatened to take Sherburne County to court if the county proceeded with plans to shut down the Vonco facility across in the river.
• Monticello realator Ruth Ladd was serving as a reading mentor, helping people in the area improve their reading skills.
• A pair in a brown Thunderbird stole 12 packs of beer while being unloaded from a delivery truck at Hi-Way Liquors.
• On Feb. 24, deputies observed a man floating down the Mississippi River near Ellison Park in Monticello.
• ADS:Lordy! Lordy! Fred Culp was turning 40!; the Amadeus Chamber Symphony was performing at the high school auditorium; The Monticello Rotary Club was holding its annual fish fry at Pinewood Elementary School; McDonalds of Monticello was hiring all shifts at $5 per hour.
• At the Movies: Man of the House, Boys on the Side, Hideaway, Just Cause.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, March 4, 2010
• With a license renewal, increase in power usage and a waste storage facility on site, Xcel Energy was planning for the future at its Monticello nuclear power plant.
• A calendar change within the Monticello Schools moved the annual spring break back into February in 2011.
• Monticello High School student Kelcie Litchfield was an exchange student in Chile when a a massive earthquake hit the South American country.
• The graduation all-night party committee was working towards hosting “the party of a lifetime.”
• Dave Kasper, Don Craig and Dustin Craig opened Home Comfort Services, a business to help senior citizens.
• The Rotary Fish Fry was set for Friday, March 5 at Pinewood Elementary.
• The civic group, Friends of Bertram Lake, was formed with Jim Lindberg as its associate chair and Christine Johnson as chair.
• At the Movies: On the Monster Screen: “Alice in Wonderland.”
Compiled by Jeff Hage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.