The field of candidates in Monticello and Big Lake has grown, with three members of the community's planning commissions among candidates filing for seats on their respective city councils.
In Monticello, planning commission chairman Sam Murdoff has filed for one of two city council seats on the Nov. 3 ballot. City Council member Jim Davidson is seeking to be re-elected to the city council. City Council member Bill Fair is not seeking re-election.
In Big Lake, Longtime planning commission member and commission vice-chair Ketti Green has filed for the council seat open in a special election.
As of Friday, Aug. 7, it was a three-way race for two openings for regular seats on the City Council. Planning commission chair Alan Heidemann had Sam Hanson previously filed for the two regular council vacancies. On Friday, Aug. 7, Paul Seefeld filed for city council, according to the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.
In Monticello, City Council member Lloyd Hilgart has filed to follow Brian Stumpf as mayor. To date, Hilgart is the only candidate to file for the mayoral position. In Big Lake, incumbent mayor Mike Wallen is being challenged by Paul Knier, a current member of the Big Lake City Council.
