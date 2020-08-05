They’re back! After 20 weeks away, seniors return to senior center

For 20 weeks, Monticello Senior Center Director Pam Loidolt lived a lonely life.
The senior center was closed in March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
For weeks, Loidolt went to work within the empty walls of a normally hustling and bustling senior center.
“It was eerie,” Loidolt said.
“Seeing the parking empty was so weird,” she said.
During those 20 weeks, Loidolt made about 500 wellness calls.
A bit of activity resumed when Parking Lot Bingo took many seniors by storm.
Things at the senior center remained quiet and weird on Monday, August 3.
But not as weird as the center had been for the prior 20 weeks.
The Monticello Senior Center reopened at 8:30 a.m. on August 3 when six women jump-started a ceramics class to mark the official reopening of the center.
“It was so exciting to see people,” Loidolt said.
“And they were so excited to see each other,” Loidolt said of those coming to the ceramics activity on August 3.
Bernice Nathe, a volunteer receptionist who helped organize Parking Lot Bingo, was back working her Monday shift when the participants of the ceramics class arrived.
“It was good to see everyone,” Nathe said.
And being back at the senior center was a welcome change from home.
Nathe didn’t expect a crowd of people Monday at the senior center- and she was right.
“I think peopled are still a little apprehensive about coming,” Nathe said.
“I expect it to pick up in a week or two,” she said.
Over in the ceramics room, Robin Feller said it was nice to be back.
The ceramics artists found projects waiting for them that were intended to be finished for Easter, but delayed by the coronavirus.
Jeannie Christy said the projects will be completed in time for next Easter.
“Our greenware was here waiting for us,” Linda Hanson said.
How excited was Chris Alfano?
“I was going to come last week but found out I had the date wrong,” Alfano said.
Jeff Hage
