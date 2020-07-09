There is still room for people age 55+ to sign up to come to the senior center picnic at Ellison Park on Thursday, July 30 at noon. The picnic scheduled for July 23 is full. A box lunch will be served, and bottled water provided. The cost is only $5 and you can just bring payment with you that day, either a check or exact amount. There will be bingo games after dinner for the chance to win prizes. Give us a call at 763-295-2000 and leave a message if I am not able to answer. We are limited to a maximum number of 25, so call soon to reserve your spot for this fun event.
Parking Lot Bingo is played in the Monticello Community Center west parking lot at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and do we ever have fun! People age 55+ are welcome to play, it’s free, and there are prizes for the winners. We are limiting this activity to 20 cars and you do have to call the center weekly at 763-295-2000 to sign up in advance. People simply stay in their cars, and we will direct them where to park. We will provide the bingo cards and will be using a portable PA system. This event will be cancelled if the weather is bad and you can call the center the morning of bingo if it’s questionable. Please keep in mind that there will be no bathroom facilities available. Hope to see you at bingo – maybe you’ll win a prize!
We are giving away prizes for several contests we are running thru the senior center and all the information is printed in the July newsletter. You can find the newsletter on our Facebook page and the senior center page on the city of Monticello’s website. The three contests are Trivia Contest, the 14 Day Challenge, and the Word Find Puzzle. Just give me a call if you want me to mail you a newsletter or a Trivia Contest sheet.
Remember to call the center at 763-295-2000 if you need food or household supplies and are unable to get them. We have about 150 of homemade masks at our center and if you need one, let me know and I can get it to you. I am at the senior center a few days a week and the others I am working remotely from home. If you call the center and no one answers, please leave a message and I will return your call.
I read an article from AARP about ways to cope with anxiety during the pandemic that I want to share with you. The first idea is to limit your news consumption – get the facts and don’t obsess. The second is to practice calming techniques such as deep breathing, a warm bath, sitting with your pet, practicing mindfulness – whatever calms you. The next idea is to move your body. Calming the tension in your body helps calm the tension in your mind. The fourth suggestion is to connect with loved ones. Call, text, email, videochat with family to stay socially connected. Then the article suggested that you find activities that bring you joy, perhaps listening to music? The sixth idea is to get stuff done – start a hobby or project, clean out a closet. The final suggestion is to find ways to laugh. Humor is a wonderful coping mechanism in times of crisis. Turn to sources you find funny - I know, come to Parking Lot Bingo – we have lots of laughs!
Our senior center Board of Directors will be meeting on July 13 and will be discussing senior center reopening plans. I will report on the board’s decisions in next week’s newspaper article, so stay tuned...
Stay safe and healthy, my friends.
