Cub empty lettuce

Area shoppers have been stocking up on food and personal care items, whether it’s at Cub Foods, Target, Walmart, Aldi or other stores in town. Above, shoppers looked at some options for packaged lettuce on Tuesday, March 17 while shelves to the right of them that usually house other lettuce products were completely bare. Stores were out of many products, while supplies of others were running very low. Store employees and customers were visibly excited when a speaker system announced that a milk truck had arrived at a loading dock- a sign that dairy products were also running low. 

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

