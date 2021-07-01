Big Lake Ambassadors
Buy Now

The 2021 Big Lake Ambassadors

The Big Lake Ambassador program crowned six new ambassadors on Saturday, June 26 during Spud Fest. The newly elected royalty are, left to right, Emily LeMire, Aspen Erickson, Sophia Gerou, Amara Obia, and Chloe Miller. Not pictured is Kylie Johnson.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Recommended for you

Load comments