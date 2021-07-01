The Big Lake Ambassador program crowned six new ambassadors on Saturday, June 26 during Spud Fest. The newly elected royalty are, left to right, Emily LeMire, Aspen Erickson, Sophia Gerou, Amara Obia, and Chloe Miller. Not pictured is Kylie Johnson.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.