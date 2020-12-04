Veteran Star Tribune columnist Pat Reusse beat me to the punch with his column in Thursday's edition but I'll go ahead anyway with comments about the Minnesota Twins possibly parting ways with outfielder Eddie Rosario, as well as the Minnesota Timberwolves giving a huge contract (four years, $60 million) to Malik Beasley, a guy facing charges for drugs and for violence that includes allegedly pointing a rifle at his 1-year-old son.
I was sitting in the stands at Target Field the night in 2015 when Rosario made his major league debut by hitting a home run in his first at-bat. Fans of the Twins had been hearing good things about him in the minor leagues and it was quite a way to start his career. He was pretty much a regular the rest of that season, appearing in 122 games, hitting 13 homers and driving in 60 runs while displaying a strong throwing arm from the outfield.
Last season was his sixth with the team and in the pandemic-shortened season of 60 games, he drove in a team-leading 42 runs and hit 13 homers, a pace of about 35 homers and 107 RBIs over a normal season. That followed up his 2019 performance that included 32 homers and 109 RBIs, after 24 homers and 77 RBIs in 2018 and 27 homers and 78 RBIs in 2017. He cut his strikeouts down last season to one every 6.2 at-bats (Miguel Sano stuck out once every two at-bats) after striking out once every 3.8 at-bats as a rookie.
I'll get in line with others who criticized him at times for his crazy adventures as a baserunner and his penchant for throwing to the wrong base on a number of occasions. You can excuse those things as a rookie but when he's still doing the same things six years later, it just doesn't make sense.
Earlier this week the Twins put him on waivers and the other 29 teams in the majors passed on picking him up, the Twins not wanting to pay him the money a guy with those kinds of statistics normally gets - supposedly. I think his occasional wackiness on the bases and in the outfield entered into the decision to put him on waivers. Sure, maybe the Twins didn't want to pay him but I also think the manager and general manager didn't like some of the foolish things he sometimes did.
The Twins are taking a gamble that they have players ready to take the place of Rosario in left field, namely Alex Kiriloff, the team's first-round draft pick in 2016 who has played one major league game, or possibly Brent Rooker who did well in seven games in September before an injury cut his season short. Both are good prospects but, at this point, that's what they are - prospects. Byron Buxton, who missed a third of the season in 2020 because of injuries, has been a "prospect" for years now.
If you go by performance, Rosario had a way better year than left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers who got banged around with regularity much of last season. Yet the Twins gave Rogers a one-year deal for $6 million on Thursday. The team also signed Jose Berrios to a one-year contract for $6.1 million, injury-prone Byron Buxton got a one-year $5.125 million contract, and others were signed to one-year contracts, including catcher Mitch Garver who had a injury-filled season in 2020 with almost no production as a hitter. And yet the Twins apparently don't want to pay Rosario the $10 million he might get in arbitration.
It's hard for a team to dismiss a player who is is likely to hit about 30 homers and drive in 100 runs but in this analytic-driven world of present-day baseball, that's what it appears the Twins are willing to do.
Beasley is a different case, although he, too, has produced. In 14 games with the woeful Wolves last season
he averaged 20.7 points a game and had a good shooting percentage on three-pointers. So, after 14 games while playing with a team that was going nowhere, Beasley gets a $60 million contract for four years.
A couple making the Parade of Homes tour in September pulled up to the Beasley house but it was roped off. It's alleged that Beasley pointed a rife at them and told them to get off the property. And Hennepin County filed to have his son put into protection after surveillance video allegedly showed Beasley pointing a rifle in the direction of his son earlier that day. The incident with the couple at the house that day also led, Reusse reported, to "the discovery of a marijuana stash not deemed to be for medicinal purposes."
The Wolves are backing Beasley, as proven by the $60 million contract. Both Gersson Rosas, the team's president of basketball operations, and Ryan Saunders, the team's coach, are backing Beasley who says he is thankful for the opportunity and has to learn how "to keep growing and keep being better on and off the court."
Best wishes to Rosario, wherever he lands, and to Beasley as he seeks to better himself. Neither will have to stand in line at a food bank. Meanwhile, the world of professional sports gets crazier and crazier every year as the cost of tickets balloons beyond the reach of many. Some long for the good ol' days when players had off-season jobs so they could make ends meet.
