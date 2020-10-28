On October 25, at 9:30 pm Big Lake Police Officers Guy Chaffe, Joe Kalla, and Silas Reek were dispatched to Kwik Trip regarding an armed robbery which just occurred. Through their initial investigation, Officers learned a masked male entered the store holding an item which the employees believed was a handgun. The suspect went behind the counter and pointed the item at an employee’s face, he demanded cash and threatened to shoot the employee if they did not cooperate. The suspect obtained the cash, leaving with approximately $300, no employees were harmed.
Investigators Rich Berg and Nic Prigge responded to the scene to coordinate the investigation. Investigators reviewed video footage, interviewed victims and witnesses, and processed evidence. At about 11:00 pm a 911 call was received from a residence on Aberdeen Way. When Officer Reek arrived, he observed that a male present matched the description of the suspect from the robbery. Investigators drafted and executed a search warrant at this residence, as a result the cash and other evidence was retrieved. A search of the immediate area by Officers, resulted in locating some of the clothing, and a baseball bat the suspect had been in possession of during the robbery.
A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody, he was transported to the Lino Lake Correction Facility. The juvenile suspect was charged by criminal complaint with 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery, and 2nd Degree Armed Robbery. This case came to a quick and successful conclusion as a result of the Investigators and Officers teamwork and tenacity.
