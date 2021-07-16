Are your ready for this? A four foot high, talking horse named Naaathan will be appearing at the Wright County Fair from Thursday, July 22 through Sunday, July 25.
In actuality, it is Homeward Bound Theatre Company presenting one of Alfy’s “World of Robotic Puppets“.
These fun-filled life size puppets will be roaming the grounds, charming everyone from two to a hundred and two. Different puppet characters will be making their joyous appearance to unsuspecting visitors to the fair. Through the “magic” of radio control, these life-like puppets will be visiting and sharing jokes and quips with unsuspecting fair goers.
Alfy’s “World of Robotic Puppets” has received praises across the United States with appearances in fairs from the Northern reaches of Minnesota to the southern boards of Arizona. They have also been featured at the Mall of America, St. Paul Saint’s Baseball, benefits, and numerous trade shows, and events for seniors and youth. Their version of an Irish leprechaun has been the hit of the various St. Patrick’s parades.
The Wright County Fair runs daily from July 21st through July 25.
