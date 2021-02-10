Want to get on a list to get your COVID vaccine? Wright County Public Health is finishing vaccinating priority groups in Phase 1A. They have limited vaccine available for those age 65 and older who live in Wright County. Individuals age 65 and older can sign up to be placed on a random selection list for COVID-19 vaccine. They do not currently know when they will have vaccine available. When they do have vaccine available, they will randomly select people on this list who will be contacted to register for an appointment. Go to the Wright County COVID-19 website or call 763-682-7607 to get your name on the list.
Want to take part in a very interesting virtual presentation? Doug Ohman is a Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer. Take a tour of some of Minnesota’s most elegant homes with Doug live via Zoom. Hear the stories and personalities that surround many of these historic treasures. “If the walls could talk” will become reality in this interesting photo presentation. You can come to the center on Thursday, February 25 at 1:30 p.m. or we can email you the Zoom link so you can participate from home. Need help with Zoom? No problem, we can provide help through the senior center Tech Support Program. Call us at 763-295-2000 to let us know if you plan to participate at the center or would like the link sent to you.
You can participate in a Zoom Travel Show on February 18. You can sign up to come to the center for the virtual session or we can email you the link so you can join in from home. It starts at 10 a.m. Landmark Tours staff will discuss the changes to the travel industry, as well as talk about the group tours they have ready to book for the 2nd half of 2021 and moving into 2022.
Would you like to learn more about Zoom? Joe Kaul of our HOME Program/Tech Support will guide you through an informative hour. He will discuss the basics and answer any questions that you might have. Visit our website (monticelloseniorcenter.org) and get the link on the activities calendar or send an email to pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and a link will be emailed to you. This session will be held on February 19 at 1:30 p.m. and we hope you can join us.
We hope you can join us for our Tasty Tuesday events. The meals are safely served in the community center Mississippi Room on Tuesdays. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: February 16—sloppy jo, beans, chips, pickle; February 23—walking taco, fruit cup.
If you want to save money on your auto insurance, join us for a defensive driving class. People age 55+ completing a class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. A four-hour refresher course for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on February 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. These classes are held in the large Monticello Community Center Mississippi Room and people are very safely spaced apart. Please mail or drop off $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required.
We also ask people to let us know if they plan to attend the next Virtual Memory Café. A Virtual Memory Cafe experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. Each month features a fun project. We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group on Wednesday, February 17 at 1:30 p.m. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help! Please contact the senior center to register. If you are unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. You can contact me for more information, 763-295-2000.
You can also call the senior center to make a Legal Aid appointment. This free service is provided at our center by the Senior Law Project on the fourth Monday of each month, February 22. They can help people age 60+ with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
Please keep in mind that the senior center will be closed on Monday, February 15 in observance of Presidents Day. And happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!
