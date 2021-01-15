On December 31, 2020 at approximately 10:21 p.m., Sergeant Tom Kucala stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Sergeant Kucala had the driver exit the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. During a pat search of the driver Sergeant Kucala located a pipe used to consume narcotics.
Sergeant Kucala had the passenger, Joseph Winkelman (Age 60 – Big Lake, MN), step out of the vehicle for a vehicle search. During the search officers located an eyeglass case under the front passenger seat where Winkelman had been seated. Inside the glasses case officers discovered drug paraphernalia and three plastic bags, each containing a white crystal substance. The substance field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and weighed 4.2 grams.
The driver of the vehicle indicated he had purchased methamphetamine from Winkelman and had no knowledge of the eyeglass case under the passenger seat.
Winkelman was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Winkelman was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 5th Degree Possession of Narcotics.
