Suspect charged with fleeing, drug possession

On Tuesday, Jan. 25 at approximately 12:52 a.m. Officer Tyler Hecht observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Hwy 10 with dark tinted windows.
The vehicle turned into a local gas station where Officer Hecht activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle pulled out of the parking lot, lost control, and crashed into a light pole on the north side of Hwy 10.
Officer Hecht shined his spotlight directly into the windshield of the vehicle and saw the driver to be a Caucasian male with very short hair.
The vehicle accelerated and drove eastbound on Hwy 10 in the westbound lanes. The vehicle turned northbound on County Road 43 and was traveling 50-60 miles per hour with a flat tire.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch near the intersection of County Road 43 and County Road 83.
When officers approached the vehicle, they saw it was unoccupied. Officer Hecht observed a single set of footprints leaving the vehicle.
A Wright County K-9 team assisted Officer Hecht with tracking the suspect. The K-9 tracked the driver to a truck parked in the 21700 blk of 175th St NW. Officers observed the windows fogged in the truck.
After several commands, the male exited the vehicle and Officer Hecht identified the male as the person driving the vehicle that fled from him.
The male was shaking and stated he was very cold.
The male initially gave Officer Hecht a false name, but later admitted his name was Benjamin Felty (Age 38 – Circle Pines, MN).
During a search of the vehicle Felty was driving, Officer Chaffee located a cigarette pack on the floor of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Inside was a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The substance weighed .8 grams.
Felty was wanted for numerous felony warrants from different counties.
Felty was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Felty was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony Flee a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Give Peace Officer False Name.
