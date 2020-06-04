On May 25 at approximately 1:22 a.m. Sergeant Tom Kucala stopped a vehicle for driving conduct. As Sergeant Kucala spoke to the driver, Matthew Danay, 24 of Shoreview, he observed a green leafy substance on the center console.
The vehicle was searched, and two small baggies were located in the center console area. One baggie had a pill that was broken into two. The pill was later identified as Xanax, a Schedule IV controlled substance, and weighed .5 grams. The other baggie contained a crystal-like substance which later field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .9 grams.
Two firearms were also located in the rear part of the vehicle. One was a Marlin 336 30-30, uncased, with 5 rounds in the magazine. The other firearm was an unloaded Remington Woodmaster Model 740, 30-06, found in an opened soft camouflage case.
Danay stated he knew the firearms were in the vehicle and belonged to his uncle. Earlier he stated the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend. Danay admitted he had been convicted of a felony and was not allowed to be in possession of firearms. Passengers in the vehicle denied being aware of any drugs in the vehicle.
Danay has prior Felony and Gross Misdemeanor convictions in Wright County, Washington County, and Goodhue County.
Danay was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Danay was charged by criminal complaint with; 2 counts - Felony – 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts – Gross Misdemeanor Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
