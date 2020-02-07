On 01/30/2020 at approximately 12:36am Officer Guy Chaffee was on routine patrol in the area of Bluff Road, when he observed a male known to him as Steven Sandberg (Age 29 – Big Lake), exit a vehicle. As Officer Chaffee approached Sanberg in his squad car, he observed him with a black object in his hand. As Officer Chaffee began to exit his squad car, Sandberg began to walk away from the vehicle, and then began a slow run towards a residence.
As Officer Chaffee began to run to catch up to Sandberg, he observed him in front of a parked vehicle in a driveway. Officer Chaffee instructed Sandberg to walk towards him. As the male approached Officer Chaffee, Officer Chaffee confirmed it was Sandberg, whom he knew lived across the street from the residence he ran towards.
Officer Chaffee searched Sanberg for weapons, locating a pair of brass knuckles and a switchblade in a fanny pack. A further search of the fanny pack resulted in the discovery of a glass pipe with white residue, commonly used to consume methamphetamine. Officer Chaffee also located a black and red container in the fanny pack, which contained a sponge in a substance. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
In front of the vehicle where Sandberg was located, officers located a black nylon bag. Inside the bag officers located a plastic container with multiple plastic baggies containing various controlled substances. Controlled substances which were recovered include;
- 42.4 grams of a tan powdery substance which field tested positive for Heroin.
- 9.6 grams of a crystal rocks, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
- 300 grams of a liquid which is believed to be liquid methamphetamine, it was submitted to the Tri-County Laboratory for confirmation.
Sandberg was arrested and booked into the Sherburne County Jail. Sandberg was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 1st Degree Controlled Substance, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Dangerous Weapon. Sandberg has a prior conviction of 1st Degree Sales of a Controlled Substance, he was also out on bail for a pending charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
